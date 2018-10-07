Officials respond to fire at PCC Structurals in Groton Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Crews from Groton and other towns responded to a fire at PCC Structurals on Sunday, Oct. 7th, 2018. (Photo: Edwin Cruz Droz/Report-It) [ + - ] Video

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) - Crews responded to a fire at a business in Groton on Sunday.

According to officials, a blaze broke out at PCC Structurals located at 839 Poquonnock Road.

Mutual aid was provided by departments in the area as firefighters worked to bring the fire under control.

There has been no word on any injuries or on what caused the fire to break out.

