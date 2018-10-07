New London

Officials respond to fire at PCC Structurals in Groton

By:

Posted: Oct 07, 2018 03:38 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 07, 2018 06:23 PM EDT

Officials respond to fire at PCC Structurals in Groton

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) - Crews responded to a fire at a business in Groton on Sunday.

According to officials, a blaze broke out at PCC Structurals located at 839 Poquonnock Road.

Mutual aid was provided by departments in the area as firefighters worked to bring the fire under control.

There has been no word on any injuries or on what caused the fire to break out.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Halloween Happenings across…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Halloween Happenings across…

Watch the Connecticut…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Connecticut…

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center