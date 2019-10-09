Gas leak leads to power outages, evacuations in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — New London firefighters are on the scene of a second alarm gas leak in the area Bank and State Streets.

Area evacuations are in progress, officials say.

Eversource was forced to shut down power in some parts of the city due to the incident.

The cause and source of the gas leak is not known at this time.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.