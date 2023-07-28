WESTERLY, RI. (WTNH) — It was at Dunes Park Beach in Westerly, Rhode Island that a New London teen went missing on Thursday night.

Emergency officials said they got the call around 7:00 p.m. and searched by water, land, and air but were not able to locate the 15-year-old.

“I watched the poor family on the beach cry. Looking into the ocean in the darkness and I just couldn’t imagine the feeling of owning that,” said Todd Sterling of Lisbon.



Lisbon is a surfer who was at the beach in Westerly Rhode Island Thursday night and saw the teen in the water with his hands in the air. He then watched him go under.

Sterling was too far away to help but searched until 4 a.m. to try to find him.

“With the tides coming in and out of the inlet it will suck you under, it will suck you out, it will push you back in,” Sterling said.

Westerly is a popular spot for beachgoers from Connecticut, who come to Rhode Island in search of waves. Officials said some people may not be used to the rip current or the undertow.

Officials advise if you find yourself being carried out by the current, don’t struggle against it instead try to swim parallel to the beach so you swim out of that rip current.

“Don’t try to swim in toward the beach. Swim parallel,” said Misquamicut Fire Chief Todd Findeisen. “You’ll stop getting sucked out and then you can swim back in.”

“Don’t panic, don’t freak out, don’t exhaust yourself,” said Sterling.

Sterling and his fiancé Jasmine Menard don’t take any chances with the young son Zayne. She stays connected to him with a leash.

“I put it on him so he stays close to me and if the waves do take him off he can only go so far,” Menard said.

They also put a life jacket on him when he goes in the water because he’s still too young to float on his own.

Good advice for people of any age according to emergency responders who are still keeping an eye out for the New London teen.

“Certainly we want to recover him for his family and we certainly don’t want the public to have to make that recovery,” said Charlestown Rescue Chief Andrew Kettle.

Chief Findeisen tells News 8 members of the Misquamicut Fire department will have their boat and jet ski out tomorrow and there will be similar efforts by other agencies all along the shoreline as well.