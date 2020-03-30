Officials warns against flushing wipes down the toilet

New London

by: Tina Detelj

Posted: / Updated:

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH)– In Norwich, the local public utilities company is asking people not to flush anything down the toilet but toilet paper.

At a pump station in Nordon Village, they actually had two pumps. There’s one underground that seized up and overheated because of a clog in the system and they are seeing that more and more these days.

They say people are flushing flushable wipes which shouldn’t be flushed and other things down the toilet, and that is causing clogs throughout the system and it could cause a lot of damage and cost a lot of money for repairs.

“Everything they flush down eventually comes to hit them as they are the ratepayers,” said Larry Sullivan, Norwich Public Utilities.

Just this weekend NPU workers responded to an emergency call at Nordon Village. There are two pumps there and they are both underground. They’re only about four or five months old but they both seized up and overheated because of a clog.

