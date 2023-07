OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — The Old Lyme Fire Department is paying tribute to those who gave their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, in the 9/11 terror attack in New York City.

The “9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit” drove through Old Lyme on Friday. It is an 83-foot tractor-trailer that expands into a 1,100-square-foot exhibit.



Firefighters in Old Lyme also marked 100 years of their department in 2023.