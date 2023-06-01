OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut fire department is celebrating 100 years this July!

Old Lyme Fire Department is celebrating 100 years, with an event for all on Saturday, July 15 (rain date: July 16). The event will be held at 69 Lyme St. with a classic car and antique fire truck show, from 12p.m. to 3 p.m., awards event, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., and wicked peach, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Various attractions, DJ, food trucks, adult drink tents, fun and games for kids, and more will be on site. There will also be a September 11 “Never Forget Mobile Exhibit.”

Pre-registration is recommended for the car and fire truck show. More information on this event can be found here.