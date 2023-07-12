OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — The Old Lyme Phoebe Griffin Noyes Library board of trustees voted not to ban two adolescent sex education books after weeks of backlash from some community members, who urged the library to remove the books due to its content.

The books in question include the graphic non-fiction novels “Let’s Talk About It: The Teen’s Guide to Sex, Relationships, and Being a Human” by Erika Moen and Matthew Nolan and “Puberty and Other Things” by Cory Silverberg and Fiona Smyth.

A letter was sent to the library on May 25, signed by 23 members of the community, noting that “there are topics (and often visuals) designed for far more mature audiences than youth and even teens.” In another letter, signed by 135 community members and sent out on June 16, the protesters called for the removal of both books from the young adult shelves.

“We ask that you reconsider your decision on this book and its availability to children ages 11-19,” the second letter stated. “If it is determined to be inappropriate, we request a proper review of the materials in the teen-tween room in hopes that no other content like this is available in that space.”

The library responded to the letters in a notice on its site, noting that the board would meet on July 11 to discuss the issue and review the titles, per the library’s collection development policy.

On Tuesday, the board of trustees determined that the two books in question meet the selection criteria stated in the library’s Collection Development Policy for inclusion in the library’s tween/teen section. The board recognized that some materials are controversial, but they will not select materials based on approval or disapproval, but rather on the principles stated in the policy.

Middle school age members of the community are able to visit the library unaccompanied. The board said parents should assume unaccompanied youth have full access to the library and its collections.

“Limiting access to content is the responsibility of the parent,” the board said in a statement. “If you feel you need to accompany your child to the library or any particular collection we welcome and encourage your presence.”

“Let’s Talk About It: The Teen’s Guide to Sex, Relationships, and Being a Human” is not new to backlash; last fall, the book was a target of a campaign in Fairfield, though the library’s board of trustees voted unanimously to keep it on the shelves.

“[“You Know, Sex“ is] an important book, and not only for the breadth of issues it covers,” Rachel Brian wrote in a New York Times article last year. “Silverberg portrays adolescence with tremendous honesty, and demonstrates a clear love for young readers.”