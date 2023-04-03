OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in Old Lyme was arrested on Saturday after he unintentionally discharged his gun, injuring another person.

State troopers responded to a home on Portland Avenue Ext. just after 7 p.m. and discovered that 31-year-old Jordan Rehberg was clearing his handgun at the dining room table when it unintentionally discharged. There were multiple adults seated nearby, and one of them was injured when the gun discharged, police said.

Both of the victim’s hands were injured, and the person was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment.

At the scene, police learned that two juveniles were also nearby at the time of the incident.

Rehberg was placed under arrest and charged with illegal discharge of a firearm, assault in the second degree, two counts of risk of injury to a child, and reckless endangerment in the second degree.

He was released on a $10,000 cash bond and is due in court on April 13.

State police issued firearm safety tips, noting that gun owners should always keep firearms pointed in a safe direction, and all firearms should be treated as if they are loaded. Additionally, gunowners should keep their finger away from the trigger until they are aimed at a target and intent to shoot.

In order to keep a safe distance from others, gunowners should avoid distractions and remove ammunition while away from others. Firearms that are not in use should be stored in a locked and secure location, police said.