Old Lyme resident blames beavers for flooded yard near lake

New London

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — Some people’s yards in Old Lyme have been experiencing flooding, and one homeowner blames the local beavers.

The homeowner says the whole area has been flooded over the past few years because of beaver dams that are being built on the other end of the lake. Right now, you can only see the top of the retaining wall but the lake used to be a couple of feet below it.

Homeowner Dave Berggren says he has contacted the state and the town and hasn’t really gotten any help so on a regular basis he goes out and actually tears out those beaver dams. Still though the water continues to rise and is threatening his home.

“As this ground let go, it started pushing everything down. So I’ve jacked it several times, you can see where there’s blocks and bricks and all kinds of things,” Berggren said.

Berggren did receive a letter from the DEEP which says it is the town’s responsibility to take care of this flooding.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Old Lyme flooding

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Old Lyme flooding"

WEB EXTRA: Police in Florida give update on death investigation involving Colchester family

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "WEB EXTRA: Police in Florida give update on death investigation involving Colchester family"

Death investigation, possibly connected to Colchester family, continues in Florida

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Death investigation, possibly connected to Colchester family, continues in Florida"

Suspect in custody, 4 bodies found in death investigation possibly connected to Colchester family

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspect in custody, 4 bodies found in death investigation possibly connected to Colchester family"

28-year-old Old Lyme man accused of physical, sexual assault, arrested

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "28-year-old Old Lyme man accused of physical, sexual assault, arrested"

Murder suspect gets month to think over plea deal

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Murder suspect gets month to think over plea deal"
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss