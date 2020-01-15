Old Lyme resident blames beavers for flooded yard near lake

OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — Some people’s yards in Old Lyme have been experiencing flooding, and one homeowner blames the local beavers.

The homeowner says the whole area has been flooded over the past few years because of beaver dams that are being built on the other end of the lake. Right now, you can only see the top of the retaining wall but the lake used to be a couple of feet below it.

Homeowner Dave Berggren says he has contacted the state and the town and hasn’t really gotten any help so on a regular basis he goes out and actually tears out those beaver dams. Still though the water continues to rise and is threatening his home.

“As this ground let go, it started pushing everything down. So I’ve jacked it several times, you can see where there’s blocks and bricks and all kinds of things,” Berggren said.

Berggren did receive a letter from the DEEP which says it is the town’s responsibility to take care of this flooding.