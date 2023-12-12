OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Old Saybrook is getting big recognition for its Christmas spirit.

While the shoreline town attracts many visitors in the summer, it has a lot to offer in the winter, too.

Mixbook, a photobook brand, ranked Old Saybrook as sixth among the top 75 most “Christmassy” towns in the nation.

The town has several events and attractions that helped it get the title. Every second Saturday in December, Old Saybrook’s torchlight parade marches down a very crowded and festive Main Street.

“A lot of towns don’t do that stuff anymore,” said Karen Dwyer, who moved to Old Saybrook 10 years ago. “So, we’re very, very happy to be here.”

A choir on the steps of the Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, also known as the Kate, and the annual Starlight Festival get many into the holiday spirit.

“This is certainly something from a notoriety point of view that will draw people here, I think, to come say, ‘Hey, what is it about Old Saybrook that makes it a Christmassy town,’” First Selectman Carl Fortuna said.

He said the ranking has come not by accident, but rather by design. The town has done a lot of investing in economic development and lighting, and coordinating events with The Kate and the Chamber of Commerce.

“In addition to that, I think the town in very many ways sells itself,” Fortuna said. “We have a great Main Street. We have great businesses.”

Jennifer Holdsworth, who owns Pieces on Main Street, is excited for the recognition.

“I think that is a beautiful thing,” she said. “Well deserved.”

Her shop showcases the work of local artists and artisans. The town also showcases the creative work of the garden club, which hung wreaths all along the center island that stretches through the downtown area.

“There’s nothing like Main Street Old Saybrook,” Holdsworth said. “It’s a beautiful town.”

There are a few new things this year in town, including a gazebo decorated for Christmas and a menorah on the town green.