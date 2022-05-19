OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Part of a road closed in Old Saybrook Thursday morning due to a police investigation, officials said.

One half of Center Road West is closed while police are on-scene investigating. According to the Old Saybrook police chief, the investigation is centered around LabDIRECT LLC, a biochemical supplier.

One person from a neighboring business told News 8 that police cars were on scene since late Wednesday afternoon.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation, though there is no danger to the public.

Fire crews and police are on scene.

This is an ongoing story.

Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 app