One dead after one-car crash near Conn.-R.I. state line

New London

by: Britney Dixon

Posted: / Updated:
police lights_81705

VOLUNTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — One man is dead after a car crash near the state line in Voluntown Saturday morning.

Police said around 5:24 a.m. on Dec. 14, 24-year-old Gianpiel Maya-Rodriguez was driving east on Route 165 when he lost control of the car. The Norwich native sustained serious injuries and was transported to Backus Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to state police, what caused Maya-Rodriguez to lose control of the car is unknown at this time. Maya-Rodriguez’s car was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Salvation Army short of local volunteers to man the kettles

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Salvation Army short of local volunteers to man the kettles"

Salvation Army short of local volunteers to man the kettles

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Salvation Army short of local volunteers to man the kettles"

No official mascot for Killingly High School following controversial meeting

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "No official mascot for Killingly High School following controversial meeting"

Mohegan hosts Miss America 2020 Candidates Arrival Cceremony

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Mohegan hosts Miss America 2020 Candidates Arrival Cceremony"

Former TV personality gets prison time for child molestation

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Former TV personality gets prison time for child molestation"

Congressional committees hold hearing on alleged discrimination at U.S. Coast Guard Academy

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Congressional committees hold hearing on alleged discrimination at U.S. Coast Guard Academy"
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss