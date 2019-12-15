One dead after one-car crash near Conn.-R.I. state line

VOLUNTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — One man is dead after a car crash near the state line in Voluntown Saturday morning.

Police said around 5:24 a.m. on Dec. 14, 24-year-old Gianpiel Maya-Rodriguez was driving east on Route 165 when he lost control of the car. The Norwich native sustained serious injuries and was transported to Backus Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to state police, what caused Maya-Rodriguez to lose control of the car is unknown at this time. Maya-Rodriguez’s car was the only vehicle involved in the crash.