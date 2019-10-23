 

One dead in 2nd alarm structure fire, Norwich PD

New London

by: Teresa Pellicano

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwich Fire Department along with other aid departments responded to a 2nd alarm structure fire Wednesday afternoon.

In a post on Facebook, Norwich FD reported that as of approximately 5:10pm the fire was placed under control, but the scene is still to dangerous to investigate closely.

According to Norwich Police, one death has been reported on scene. The identity of the individual has not yet been released.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

The City of Norwich Fire Department along with mutual aid departments are operating a 2nd Alarm Structure Fire in the Laurel Hill Section of the City. The fire was placed under control moments ago.

Posted by Norwich Firefighters Local 892 on Wednesday, October 23, 2019

