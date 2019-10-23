One dead in 2nd alarm structure fire, Norwich PD

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwich Fire Department along with other aid departments responded to a 2nd alarm structure fire Wednesday afternoon.

In a post on Facebook, Norwich FD reported that as of approximately 5:10pm the fire was placed under control, but the scene is still to dangerous to investigate closely.

According to Norwich Police, one death has been reported on scene. The identity of the individual has not yet been released.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing.