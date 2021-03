NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Police and fire crews in Norwich responded to a vehicle that crashed into a home on Rockwell Street overnight Saturday.

Firefighters were called to the scene just before 5 a.m.

An ambulance was also called to the scene. The one car occupant was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No one in the house was injured.

The car had severe front-end damage.

Photo: Norwich Fire Department

Norwich police has taken over the investigation.