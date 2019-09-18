One injured in accident involving school bus and pickup truck in Norwich

Teresa Pellicano

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A pickup truck struck a school bus and several other cars in an accident on West Town Street Monday afternoon.

Norwich Police reports that several 911 calls were made around 4pm Monday regarding a motor vehicle crash involving a school bus.

According to witnesses, the operator of the pickup truck appeared to be having a medical emergency and lost control of the vehicle.

The truck turned sharply and struck a school bus and several other vehicles. The truck came to rest in the parking lot of a Global Gas Station.

Police report that the truck driver was extricated from the vehicle by fire crews and transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The pickup truck driver is the only reported injury.

Norwich police say that though the accident appears to be medical in nature, they will be investigating.

