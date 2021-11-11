One-of-a-kind center for active military, veterans opens in Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – The Veterans Rally Point has opened in Norwich. It’s one-stop shopping for services for veterans.

They have everything from employment help, behavioral health, to peer services. There is also a huge fitness gym and maker space. The services are available to veterans and active-duty military for their families for free.

“I always believe in consolidation,” Jim Reed, a veteran said. “One person can help another person, can help another person, and it just magnifies, and we can all help each other. This is perfect for that.”

There is also a clothes closet there if veterans need something to wear to a job interview or just to keep warm. There is also a food pantry next door.