EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after a car crashed into a garage on Flanders Road in East Lyme Monday.

The vehicle went off the road and crashed into the garage detached from the home at 106 Flanders Road.

One person was taken to the hospital for evaluation. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

