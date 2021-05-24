One resident injured in 2nd alarm mansion fire on Ocean Ave. in New London

New London

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CREDIT: Alan Rheaume

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — New London firefighters put out out a second alarm fire on Ocean Avenue late Sunday evening. One person was injured.

Fire officials said it happened at a mansion on the 1000 block of Ocean Ave. just before 11 p.m.

Alarms notified the homeowners of the fire. Everyone, including the family pets, made it out of the house. One person was injured. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No firefighters were injured.

The family has been displaced.

New London fire crews got assistance from Submarine firebase, Norwich, Waterford, and Groton fire departments.

  • CREDIT: Alan Rheaume
  • CREDIT: Alan Rheaume

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Protesters gather outside the U.S. Coast Guard Academy ahead of Pres. Biden’s graduation address

News /

‘We are the future’: President Biden addresses U.S. Coast Guard Academy Class of 2021 in first visit to CT since inauguration

News /

Presidential motorcade arrives in Groton ahead of US Coast Guard Academy commencement

News /

Mystic Aquarium welcomes 5 long-awaited beluga whales from Canada

News /

Business owner devastated after 2nd alarm fire burns through Atlantic Building Products in East Lyme

News /

New London to start new program to help cut down on number of mental health calls police receive

News /
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss