One resident injured in 2nd alarm mansion fire on Ocean Ave. in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — New London firefighters put out out a second alarm fire on Ocean Avenue late Sunday evening. One person was injured.

Fire officials said it happened at a mansion on the 1000 block of Ocean Ave. just before 11 p.m.

Alarms notified the homeowners of the fire. Everyone, including the family pets, made it out of the house. One person was injured. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No firefighters were injured.

The family has been displaced.

New London fire crews got assistance from Submarine firebase, Norwich, Waterford, and Groton fire departments.

CREDIT: Alan Rheaume

CREDIT: Alan Rheaume

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.