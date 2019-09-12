Opening ceremonies kick off CT Maritime Heritage Festival in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– The Connecticut Maritime Heritage Festival kicked off in New London Thursday afternoon.

The West Side Middle School band welcomed Governor Ned Lamont and other local leaders for the opening ceremonies.

The festival celebrates Connecticut’s maritime heritage. It features a combination of schooners and military vessels and is expected to bring in 60,000 visitors over the weekend.

#UnitedStatesCoastGuard #BarqueEAGLE is among several schooners and ships at #CTMaritimeHeritageFestival Oliver Hazard Perry and USS Sioux City Are also in port #NewLondon pic.twitter.com/vZ3LScn7qa — tina detelj (@tinadetelj) September 12, 2019

“We get to show off our assets. We get to show off our harbor. We get to show off our historic architecture. We’re hosting a navy boat and the sailors are back downtown. That brings back memories for everybody in New London when we were the “Sailor town,” said Mayor Michael Passero, (D) New London

This is how they clean a stain off the side of the United States Coast Guard #BarqueEAGLE pic.twitter.com/rOuQCQw8qf — tina detelj (@tinadetelj) September 12, 2019

The city is also celebrating the return of the U.S. Coast Guard Barque Eagle which after five years has returned to its home-port of New London.