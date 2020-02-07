Operation Fresh Start provides suitcases and bags for children in foster care

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Stonington woman wanted to help kids in foster care and look what it turned into:





She wanted to make sure they had a bag to carry their stuff because she’s heard many times that they were carrying their belongings in trash bags. She wanted to help give them dignity and also something of their own. That’s how Operation Fresh Start came about.

“I reached out to the community and I said ‘meet me at Stonington Pizza between three and four on Wednesday’ and this is what happened. There’s suitcases inside suitcases and backpacks,” Shannon DePerry of Stonington said.

DePerry has now expanded her effort to include toiletries which she is also collecting for the kids.