Operation Homefront gives back to military families with 100 meal kits, toys for kids

New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — 100 military families in the Groton, New London area received an early holiday gift on Wednesday.

Operation Homefront distributed 100 meal kits on Wednesday as part of its holiday meals for the military program. But officials tell us the care packages go beyond food.

“Well, we’ve got everything from shampoo and deodorant to gift cards so you can go buy your protein, like a turkey or a ham, whatever you like.. To yams, to ways to bake a cake. And then I think I’ve got Santa here behind me — thanks to our friends at Dollar Tree, we’re actually going to be giving toys away also to all the families and the kids who come,” Rachel Tischler, Senior Director, Region 3 of Operation Homefront.

The national non-profit started ten years ago and has helped over 500,000 families.

