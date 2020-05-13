1  of  2
Breaking News
Organizers cancel New London’s Sailfest, plan virtual events due to pandemic CT Restaurant Association, 130+ businesses ask Lamont to allow some indoor dining starting June 3
Live Now
Senators Blumenthal and Murphy host coronavirus virtual roundtable with local nonprofits

Organizers cancel New London’s Sailfest, plan virtual events due to pandemic

New London

by:

Posted: / Updated:
sailfest 2018 3_1531508327279.JPG.jpg

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– This year’s Sailfest and the fireworks show that accompanies it in New London have been canceled due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision to cancel the 43rd anniversary of Sailfest was made in coordination with the City of New London, Downtown New London Association, City of Groton, and Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation.

“Sailfest is one of the most beloved annual summer traditions in the state. We’re all very disappointed, but the City of New London, Downtown New London Association, City of Groton and Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation collectively understands the need to be extra cautious for the sake of our communities and visitors. Sailfest is an event we look forward to each year. But with health and safety concerns remaining paramount, there is no way to mitigate the risks of crowds gathering for Sailfest at City Pier, along Waterfront Park and throughout downtown New London.”

New London Mayor Michael Passero

Sailfest would have been held July 10 – 12 and was billed to include over 200 vendors, amusement rides, free entertainment, boats and the Mashantucket Pequot Fireworks.

The Downtown New London Association’s Sailfest Committee is now planning a Virtual 5K Road Race and also plans to post video online of fireworks from the past on July 11, so that people can enjoy a fireworks show from their homes.

For more details on those virtual events, go to www.sailfest.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Checkup: Groton community steps up to supports oyster farmers now struggling amid pandemic shutdowns

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT Checkup: Groton community steps up to supports oyster farmers now struggling amid pandemic shutdowns"

CT Checkup: Groton community steps up to supports oyster farmers now struggling amid pandemic shutdowns

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT Checkup: Groton community steps up to supports oyster farmers now struggling amid pandemic shutdowns"

Realtors: Now's the time to sell your home, even remotely

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Realtors: Now's the time to sell your home, even remotely"

Foxwoods announces ‘temporary layoffs’ to begin May 31

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Foxwoods announces ‘temporary layoffs’ to begin May 31"

New numbers show some children tested positive for coronavirus in Southeastern CT

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New numbers show some children tested positive for coronavirus in Southeastern CT"

Cancellation of fairs due to pandemic devastates many who make their living working at them

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Cancellation of fairs due to pandemic devastates many who make their living working at them"
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss