Outer Light Brewing in Groton first in state to go organic for newest brew

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH)–A Groton brewery says it’s the first in Connecticut to brew its own organic beer.

Outer Light Brewing Company canned the inaugural batch of Outsider Thursday.

The beer is an organic India pale ale and is described as a tropical stone brew; earthy with some pine nuts.

The owners say some in the company had recently had children so they were thinking organic.

“Just trying to look for some all natural healthy things,” Tom Drejer, owner of Outer Light Brewing said. “There are pesticides in lots of things that we eat and so it’s nice to have that alternative out there.”

The owner says it is more of a challenge to be certified organic because for one thing, the grains are a little harder to get.

They plan to brew Outsider twice a year.

