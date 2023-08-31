UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Ready to take a step of faith for a good cause?

The Mohegan Sun’s Over the Edge fundraiser lets participants rappel down more than 30 floors of the Sky Tower. The event will be held Friday, but opened for a media preview on Thursday.

Money from the event goes to the Special Olympics.

“They need something to do, so they come out and they do Special Olympics Zoom calls, Over the Edge and trips, and the money that comes from here goes to Special Olympics,” said Matthew Glad, a global messenger for Special Olympics Connecticut.

Those looking for the adrenaline rush have to raise more than $1,000 to participate, and weight at least 100 pounds. No experience is required.

News 8’s own Alyssa Taglia and Laura Hutchinson were on hand on Thursday for the event’s 12th year.