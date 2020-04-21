Owners of New London food truck struggle to stay in business while waiting for stimulus money

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– In New London, at the Savage Spatula food truck on Colman Street, the owners of this truck say they are struggling to survive.

They’ve lost about 75 percent of their business which were events. So now they’re hoping for bigger lunchtime crowds and they’re also hoping that the stimulus money from the federal government will come through.

They applied before and the money ran out last week and their hoping with what happened Tuesday in Washington that some of the federal funds will finally get to them.

They say they need the small business loan to survive.

“I’m hopeful. I’m hopeful that somebody is going to thoroughly oversee it. I’m hopeful that those of us who have started the paperwork, started the process don’t just lose our spot in line,” said Steven Callis, Savage Spatula.

The Callis’s are now working in this food truck seven days a week hoping to make ends meet. They also have three children at home.