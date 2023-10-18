NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A “suspicious item” found on Norwich Free Academy’s main campus Wednesday morning was deemed safe, according to police.

Officers responded to the school around 9 a.m. Other Norwich Public Schools were operating under the “secure school” protocol.

Connecticut State Police Emergency Service Unit responded to the scene and X-rayed the package, deeming it “benign and safe,” police said.

The high school posted on its Facebook page that the lockdown was lifted just before 11 a.m. Regular activities at the high schools have resumed, and the “secure school” protocol has been lifted for the other area schools.

School leaders said the high school will remain in session for the day, but parents looking to dismiss their kids early are asked to call (860) 425-5788. All dismissals will happen at the main entrance of the campus.

Norwich police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call Norwich police at (860) 886-5561 Ext. #6 or the department’s anonymous tip line at (860) 886-5561 EXT #4.

