Pair thrown from ‘runaway boat’ in Niantic Bay, rescued by jet skiers

New London

by: Jailene Cuevas

Posted: / Updated:

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — A pair of boaters was rescued by jet skiers Sunday after being thrown from their ‘runaway vessel’, police reported.

The boating incident occurred in Niantic Bay off Black Point at around 5:30 PM.

The boat from which two individuals were thrown was still in motion when police arrived on scene, roaming in circles with no one on board. Officers attempted to turn off the motor and prop with a rope, which was unsuccessful.

The Marine Unit operator was able to guide the police boat to a position in which another officer was able to jump onto the roaming boat and secure it.

The two boaters had been picked up by jet skiers in the area before police arrived and suffered no injuries.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State leaders join dozens in support of hotel worker injured in alleged racially-charged attack

News /

Apartment building in Norwich struck with gunfire, officials investigate

News /

CT Planned Parenthood locations shut down due to financial challenges caused by pandemic

News /

Groton-based Pfizer racing to make COVID-19 vaccine by end of 2020

News /

Groton-based Pfizer racing to make COVID-19 vaccine by end of 2020

News /

Police identify suspect still at large in Norwich shooting that killed 39-year-old man

News /
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss