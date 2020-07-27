Pair thrown from ‘runaway boat’ in Niantic Bay, rescued by jet skiers

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — A pair of boaters was rescued by jet skiers Sunday after being thrown from their ‘runaway vessel’, police reported.

The boating incident occurred in Niantic Bay off Black Point at around 5:30 PM.

The boat from which two individuals were thrown was still in motion when police arrived on scene, roaming in circles with no one on board. Officers attempted to turn off the motor and prop with a rope, which was unsuccessful.

The Marine Unit operator was able to guide the police boat to a position in which another officer was able to jump onto the roaming boat and secure it.

The two boaters had been picked up by jet skiers in the area before police arrived and suffered no injuries.