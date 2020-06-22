Pandemic delays season for Norwich Sea Unicorns, impacting city’s economy

Breaking News
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH)– Dodd Stadium is the home of the Norwich Sea Unicorns, which were supposed to play their opening game Sunday night at the stadium. Of course, the pandemic has delayed that. 

According to the team, this season is now delayed indefinitely. Of course, this affects ticket sales for the team but it also affects other businesses here in the Norwich area, as well as charities which depend on the team to donate items for their fundraisers. So the economic impact goes beyond this baseball diamond.

“Restaurants, hotels depend on those folks coming into town to catch a baseball game or two or three over the course of maybe a long weekend. And then our partners that we do a lot of business with and that doesn’t even start to include in terms of jobs. Jobs that are created here in the summer,” said Dave Schermerhorn, General Manager, Norwich Sea Unicorns.

Whether it be a baseball game or another community event, the team is hoping to be able to reopen the stadium to the public sometime soon and you can be sure they have plans in place to make sure people are socially distanced apart. 

