Pandemic leads to WIC concerns for families grocery shopping

MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH)– Groceries stores may be a lot busier Wednesday because it is the first of the month and that is when women and children get their WIC benefits.

There’s something shoppers should know if they want to make sure that the people in need get what they need.

If you look on store shelves you see there are WIC approved items in the dairy department, the cereal aisle, and the bread department.

Those items are the only items people receiving WIC can get, so if you’re another shopper who doesn’t receive WIC and have a choice between those items and another one, you are asked now to choose the other one. So there are enough for WIC families who are limited as to what they can choose because if those items aren’t there they go without.

“During these difficult times, make it so that all families are getting the items that they need,” said Kathleen Doherty-Peck, Montville Social Services.

If there was a WIC family or any family for that matter who wasn’t able for any reason to get what they needed at the grocery store, they can come down to the Montville Senior Center which continues to try to help people out. Now they are holding an outdoor food pantry Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.