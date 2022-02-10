LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A parent of a Ledyard High School student was arrested after he allegedly threatened to kill a staff member.

Geal Roderick, 46, allegedly told a school administrator Wednesday that he was going to kill one of the school’s assistant principals. When Roderick was told what he said was a threat, he allegedly responded by saying it was not a threat but a promise.

Roderick was taken into custody and charged with breach of peace. He was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond and is expected to appear in New London Superior Court on March 3.