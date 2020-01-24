Parents demand investigation into alleged misconduct by former Stonington teacher, coach

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Concerned parents called for action from the Stonington Board of Education on Thursday night, saying they’re upset with how school leaders handled several complaints against a former teacher and coach.

Most of the parents called on the school to do a separate investigation into the misconduct allegations against Timothy Chokas.

“What can we do going forward to make sure that children, youths, people in the school, students are protected?” asked resident John Nazzaro.

An investigation by The Day uncovered claims that the highschool received more than two dozen complaints by female students dating back seven years.

“Thirty girls came forward and said that they were inappropriately touched, and this is just 30 girls that reported it,” said Faith Letner.

Allegations published by The Day include that Chokas inappropriately touched female students on the backside and thighs. Others state he gave the girls back rubs and made inappropriate comments.

After a report in 2019, Chokas was allowed to resign and walked away with full salary and benefits, according to The Day.

“I’m not sure why criminal charges have not been made,” said Kate Milde, Stonington High School staff member. “I’m not sure why there’s been no accountability. All I see is cover up after cover up. Too few people were in there advocating for these kids. It was emotional because I lived through it; I saw it.”

The board has agreed to launch a separate investigation; however, members have to agree on the purpose and scope of the investigation.