NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in New London are investigating after a partially decomposed body was found in a cemetery over the weekend.

Around 7 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the Cedar Grove Cemetery on Broad Street on the report of the discovery of a partially decomposed body.

Upon arrival, police said officers confirmed the initial report of the dead body of a man in a remote wooded area of the cemetery.

Members of the New London Police Department Investigative Services Division and personnel from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded to the scene.

This is an active investigation and New London police is seeking help from the public. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department Detective Division at (860) 447-1481 or anonymous information can be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting “NLPDTIP” plus the information to Tip411.