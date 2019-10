PRESTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A passenger in a car that was shot at Saturday morning is dead.

Troop E responded to a drive by shooting around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on Route 2A near Mohegan Sun Casino. The other vehicle involved in the incident fled the scene.

Police have not identified the victim or anyone else involved.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back to WTNH.com for details.