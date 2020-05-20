Pawcatuck barbershop reopens for business despite governor’s order

PAWCATUCK, Conn. (WTNH)– In Pawcatuck, Modern Barber and Shave has opened despite the governor’s order not to until June 1st.

Cat Thibodeau is the owner and she says she just could not afford to stay closed any longer.

She has taken all the precautions that she has been ordered to. This is her first customer of the day. He is a regular but there are plenty of other people outside waiting in line.

Earlier Wednesday, the first selectman, as well as the Ledge Light Health District and local state senator Heather Somersault, were there as well.

“Some of my friends in Fairfield County don’t want to open their barber shops, well that doesn’t fly with me. All of us are ready. If they’re not ready they don’t have to open. There’s no mandate that they have to open their shop. So there shouldn’t be a mandate that I can’t open mine unless it’s a health crisis. Which he said it is not anymore,” said Thibodeau.

John Alfiero is a regular customer, but by the looks at the people outside there are going to be plenty of new ones.