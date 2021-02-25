Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center offers free rides to COVID-19 vaccination appointments

PAWCATUCK, Conn. (WTNH)– Come Monday, people 55 and older will be eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

Kain Bonneau drives the van for the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center which usually means bringing people to medical appointments or shopping.

“Some people need the ride. Some people just want the ride,” said Bonneau. “Either way we’re more than willing to accommodate.”

This door to door service is now being expanded for people in Stonington, North Stonington, and Westerly who want a ride to a COVID-19 vaccination appointment.

“There are a lot of folks who really don’t have a financial reason that they couldn’t drive on their own but they have no one to bring them,” said Susan Sedensky, Executive Director of the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center. “They’re a little concerned that maybe their arm will be sore when driving home.”

Before the pandemic the bus would normally be full. It can transport 12 people.

But now they are limiting the number of people to one or two per ride and they’ve even added plexiglass to make people more safe.

“I’m cleaning in between each passenger and at the end of the day we have a sanitation system and I go through and spray down the whole bus,” said Bonneau.

People 55 and over can use the handicapped-accessible van which may be busier after Monday when people in that age group become eligible for the vaccine.

“We’re expecting a lot of people if it’s 55 and over,” said Sedensky.

The governor says those eligible now should sign up before more people are in the mix.

“You’ve got a few more days where for those of you 65 and over… take advantage of this. Get your appointment while you have appointments available right now,” said Gov. Ned Lamont, (D) Connecticut. “It will probably get a little more crowded on Monday when 55 and above. So seize this opportunity.”

The Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, which runs on donations, hopes those needing a ride seize this transportation opportunity too.