PD: 3 arrested in 2 separate larceny incidents at New London bank
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) - Three people are facing charges after allegedly being involved in two separate but similar incidents at a New London bank.
According to police, on Friday around 9:15 a.m., two men attempted to withdraw large amounts of money from accounts that were recently opened at the Bank of America at 260 S. Frontage Road.
Units responded to the scene and, after a brief foot pursuit, arrested 36-year-old Miki Paulino and 21-year-old Eric Araujo, both from the Bronx, New York. They were charged with criminal attempt at larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny.
Later that day around 3:20 p.m., a woman tried to withdraw large sums of money from new accounts. Bank of America staff notified police after recognizing the activity as suspicious.
Units then arrived and arrested 21-year-old Sherri Johnson of New London, charging her with criminal attempt at larceny.
Officials say associated accounts are typically opened with the minimal amount required and then are followed up with a large fraudulent check deposit. The suspects will then visit a different branch and attempt to withdraw the money from the fraudulent check.
According to police, this activity tipped bank employees off and prompted them to contact officials.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact police by calling 860-447-1481.
