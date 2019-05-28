New London

PD: Juvenile succumbs to injuries following drowning in Old Lyme

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 01:58 PM EDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 03:16 PM EDT

OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) - A juvenile has died after a drowning incident at an Old Lyme beach on Monday.

According to officials, around 5:55 p.m., units responded to a report of a drowning in the area of Soundview Beach.

At the scene, a juvenile victim was located alert and conscious before being transported to Hartford Hospital via Life Star.

Authorities said the juvenile later succumbed to injuries.

The victim's identity has not been released.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Disaster Relief after storms&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Disaster Relief after storms…

The American Red Cross is on location helping those affected by the…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center