PD: Juvenile succumbs to injuries following drowning in Old Lyme

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) - A juvenile has died after a drowning incident at an Old Lyme beach on Monday.

According to officials, around 5:55 p.m., units responded to a report of a drowning in the area of Soundview Beach.

At the scene, a juvenile victim was located alert and conscious before being transported to Hartford Hospital via Life Star.

Authorities said the juvenile later succumbed to injuries.

The victim's identity has not been released.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.