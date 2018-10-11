Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bryon Wilson (New London Police)

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) - A 40-year-old man was arrested on multiple drug charges after a narcotics investigation in New London on Tuesday.

Police say that officers assigned to address drug activity in New London, as well as State Police and Connecticut Parole members, arrested Bryon Wilson, of New London.

According to police, officials seized approximately 33.9 grams of crack cocaine, about 3.2 grams of powder cocaine, drug paraphernalia and $1,930 in cash as evidence.

Wilson was charged with possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police ask anyone with information on narcotic activity in New London to contact police at 860-447-9107.