PD: Man injured in New London shooting

New London

by: Gina D'Amico

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Williams and Bristol Street Saturday night.

Shortly after 11:00 p.m., New London Police responded to the area of Williams and Bristol Street on the report of multiple shots fired.

Upon arrival, police located multiple shell casings in the area.

As police were investigating, an adult male gunshot victim arrived at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police report that the victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound(s).

This incident does not appear to be a random act, according to police.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New London Police Departments Detective Bureau at 860-447-1481.

