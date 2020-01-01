PD: Man wanted for burglarizing Watertown vape store

New London

by: Alex Ceneviva

Posted: / Updated:

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are searching for the man who allegedly burglarized a vape store in Watertown on Monday evening.

Police say that at around 6:46 p.m., officers responded to the report of an alarm sounding at Brass City Vape, at 1760 Watertown Avenue, in the Oakville section of Watertown.

Upon arrival, officers found that the front door to the store was damaged and additional evidence that a burglary had just taken place.

Video surveillance from the store was then viewed and showed a man breaking the front door to get inside. He was then allegedly seen on video stealing multiple items from the business, before fleeing in an unknown direction on foot.

Police describe the suspect as a white or Hispanic man with a large frame and dark hair covering the back of his neck and beard.

Anyone with information on the burglary is urged to contact detectives at 860-945-5200 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at 860-945-9440 for an anonymous cash reward.

