PD: New London teen arrested with marijuana after running from police

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) - A New London teen was arrested on drug charges Sunday afternoon after allegedly trying to flee from police during a traffic stop.

Police say at around 3:35 p.m., officers were conducting a motor vehicle stop in the area of Blackhall Street and Belden Street when a passenger from the vehicle attempted to flee from police.

That passenger, later identified as 19-year-old Cevon Riley, was then apprehended in the area of 83 Truman Street after a brief foot chase.

During the chase, Riley allegedly attempted to discard about 2.2 ounces of marijuana packaged for street level sales, along with a scale and packaging material.

Riley was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to sell and interfering with an officer.

Police ask anyone with information regarding narcotics/drugs to contact their Narcotics hotline at 860-447-9107.