WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Waterford Police say two children received drug-laced gummies while trick-or-treating on Halloween night.

Police say the gummies laced with THC were handed out on Gallup Lane on Thursday night.

THC is the chemical in marijuana that produces a “high.”

News 8 was told that no one ate the gummies and that police are trying to figure out if they were handed out intentionally.