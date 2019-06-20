PD: Woman severely injured by compactor at NSA Supermarket Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) - New London police report they responded to a store compactor injury at NSA supermarket Wednesday afternoon.

Police received the call at around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Police found a woman inside the compactor with severe injuries. Police said it looked like she was in the compactor for a while.

The female victim was transferred to the hospital, she has not been identified at this time.

The victim was not a store employee.

New London County states Attorney and OSHA were notified of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call New London Police Department at 860-447-5269 ext. 0 or anonymous information may be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.