New London

PD: Woman severely injured by compactor at NSA Supermarket

By:

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 07:07 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 10:16 PM EDT

PD: Woman severely injured by compactor at NSA Supermarket

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) - New London police report they responded to a store compactor injury at NSA supermarket Wednesday afternoon.

Police received the call at around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Police found a woman inside the compactor with severe injuries. Police said it looked like she was in the compactor for a while.

The female victim was transferred to the hospital, she has not been identified at this time.

The victim was not a store employee.

New London County states Attorney and OSHA were notified of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call New London Police Department at 860-447-5269 ext. 0 or anonymous information may be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

High school graduation season&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

High school graduation season…

Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center