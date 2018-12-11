PD: Woman who shoved elderly person in New London identified

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) - New London police said they have identified a woman seen in a video taken in a supermarket parking lot.

In the video, the woman is seen shoving an elderly person in the head.

According to authorities, the incident occurred in the parking lot of the ShopRite located at 351 North Frontage Road.

Police said the investigation remains active.

They are thanking the public for their help.

No arrests have been made at this time.