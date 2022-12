A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A vehicle hit a pedestrian Thursday evening in Norwich, according to police.

The crash happened at about 5 p.m. in the area of Prospect Street and Hickory Street. The road was closed, as of about 7:15 p.m.

The crash was “serious,” according to police, who have not disclosed the pedestrian’s condition.

Further information was not immediately available.