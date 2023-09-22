GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian sustained serious injuries after being struck by a car on Friday in Griswold, according to Connecticut State Police.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) said Route 12 Southbound in Griswold is closed in both directions at Green Avenue because of a pedestrian versus vehicle crash. CTDOT reported the crash at 8 p.m.

The victim was transported to Backus Hospital in Norwich for treatment of injuries, according to state police.

View our News 8 traffic map below: