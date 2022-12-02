NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a school bus in Norwich Friday morning.

Norwich police and EMS responded to the area of 100 Town Street around 9:45 a.m. The pedestrian, who police identified as an adult woman, was taken to a hospital where police said she is in critical condition.

Police said no students were on the bus at the time of the incident. Norwich Public Schools’ Superintendent Kristen Stringfellow sent the following letter to staff and families.

This morning around 9:45 am, there was a car accident involving a First Student Transportation

bus and a pedestrian on Town Street near the Central Office Administration Building. The

pedestrian was transported to Backus Hospital for medical treatment. There were no students

on or outside of the bus at the time of the accident. That is all the information we have at this time. Kristen E. Stringfellow, Ed. D.

Town Street was closed between West Town Street and New London Turnpike due to the investigation but has since reopened.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call Norwich police Lt. Thomas Lazzaro or Officer Brad Fournier at (860) 886-5561 ext. 6.