Pedestrian succumbs to injuries after being struck by vehicle in North Stonington

Posted: Oct 10, 2018 04:36 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 10, 2018 04:36 AM EDT

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) - Officials have sent out an update on the pedestrian that was hit on Tuesday night in North Stonington. The victim has succumbed to their injuries sustained from this incident. 

Officials have identified the victim as 25-year-old, Krystal Riske from Pawcatuck, Connecticut. 

According to State Police, one pedestrian was struck at 164 Norwich-Westerly Road (Route 2). 

The vehicle was moving Westbound when it traveled off the roadway and struck a pedestrian walking in the right shoulder. 

The pedestrian was transported via LifeStar to Hartford Hospital. Connecticut State Police say this pedestrian was in serious condition and has now succumbed to those injuries. 

The vehicle fled the scene traveling Westbound on Route 2. The vehicle is a dark, mid size SUV and has sustained side panel damage which includes the passenger headlight and is missing the side mirror. 

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Troop E in Montville at (860)848-6500.

 

