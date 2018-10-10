New London

Pedestrians struck in North Stonington hit and run

By:

Posted: Oct 09, 2018 09:10 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 09, 2018 10:56 PM EDT

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) - LifeStar has been called to North Stonington for a report of 2 people struck in a hit and run.

According to LifeStar, 2 pedestrians were struck at 164 Norwich-Westerly Road (Route 2). 

Officials say one of the pedestrians was transported via LifeStar to Hartford Hospital. Connecticut State Police say this pedestrian is in serious condition. 

There is no word yet on the condition of the victim who was not transported via LifeStar. Police have not released any further info regarding the search for the suspect. 

This is a developing story. News 8 will bring you any new details as they become available. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Halloween Happenings across…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Halloween Happenings across…

Watch the Connecticut…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Connecticut…

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center