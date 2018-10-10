Pedestrians struck in North Stonington hit and run

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) - LifeStar has been called to North Stonington for a report of 2 people struck in a hit and run.

According to LifeStar, 2 pedestrians were struck at 164 Norwich-Westerly Road (Route 2).

Officials say one of the pedestrians was transported via LifeStar to Hartford Hospital. Connecticut State Police say this pedestrian is in serious condition.

There is no word yet on the condition of the victim who was not transported via LifeStar. Police have not released any further info regarding the search for the suspect.

This is a developing story. News 8 will bring you any new details as they become available.