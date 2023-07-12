NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Pennsylvania man is facing charges related to domestic violence and illegal firearm offenses after allegedly pointing at a woman in a New London home, police said.

Officers responded to the report of a possible domestic violence dispute at a New London home at 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

Upon arrival at the home, officers determined a woman had been assaulted by her boyfriend who was later identified as Derrick Bennett, 35, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Bennett allegedly pointed a gun at the woman during the dispute, according to police.

Officers set up a perimeter around the home and determined Bennett fled the house as police arrived.

Mugshot of Derrick Bennett. (SOURCE: New London Police Department)

Police began searching for Bennett and found a man matching his description in the area of Bank and Golden streets. When police approached Bennett, he fled on foot engaging officers in a chase.

He was shortly apprehended and taken into custody without any further incident. According to authorities, a firearm and ammunition were recovered during the investigation.

Bennett has been charged with the following offenses: criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of ammunition, negligent storage of a firearm, first-degree threatening, second-degree strangulation, third-degree assault, first-degree unlawful restraint, risk of injury to a minor, interfering with a 911 call and interfering with police.

He is being held on a $250,000 cash/surety bond pending arraignment in New London Superior Court on Thursday.

Police said the victim in the case suffered minor injuries and a child present during the incident was not injured.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the New London Police Department Detective Bureau at 860-447-1481 or can submit anonymous information through the New London Tips 411 system.